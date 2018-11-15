Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Quiet in loss
Rubio had 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-4 FT) in Wednesday's loss to the Mavs.
Rubio was Utah's highest scorer in a game the Jazz lost by 50 points, and he also added three assists, three rebounds and four steals, salvaging a decent fantasy outing on what was otherwise a wildly disappointing night for the Jazz.
