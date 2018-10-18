Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Quiet in season opener with one point

Rubio posted one point (0-4 FG, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Kings.

Rubio's horrible outing was disappointing for Rubio owners. He played only 21 minutes on the floor and only converted one free throw. Instead, we saw Alec Burks deliver a strong outing over 17 minutes at the point. It's likely that Utah elected to play the hot hand, but Rubio's first game makes him worth monitoring closely as the Jazz take on the Warriors on Friday.