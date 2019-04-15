Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Receives green light
Rubio (quad) has been cleared to play Sunday in Game 1 against Houston, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Rubio was considered probable after participating in Saturday's practice session, so this news is unsurprising. He should be available to play a full complement of minutes and will start Utah's first postseason contest.
