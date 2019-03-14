Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Rejoins starting five Wednesday

Rubio will start in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

After missing the two previous games, Rubio will return to the starting five. Coach Quin Snyder has stated that Rubio will face a minute's restriction, however there was no specific time given. His return to the starting five bumps Royce O'Neale back to the bench.

