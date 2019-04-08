Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Remains out Tuesday

Rubio (quad) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Denver, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Rubio has missed two of the last three contests due to a quad bruise, and he could very well remain out for the last game of the regular season Wednesday against the Clippers. An update on his status should surface priot to Wednesday's tip, although Grayson Allen and Naz Mitrou-Long should get some looks at point guard with Rubio on the shelf.