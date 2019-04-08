Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Remains out Tuesday
Rubio (quad) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Denver, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Rubio has missed two of the last three contests due to a quad bruise, and he could very well remain out for the last game of the regular season Wednesday against the Clippers. An update on his status should surface priot to Wednesday's tip, although Grayson Allen and Naz Mitrou-Long should get some looks at point guard with Rubio on the shelf.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...