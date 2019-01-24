Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Returns to starting five

Rubio will start Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Rubio came off the bench for Monday's game against Portland, his first after missing six games due to a hamstring injury. It doesn't look like he'll have to deal with any minutes restrictions, and is a good bet to approach his usual production levels of 12.8 points, 6.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.