Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Ruled out for Game 4

Rubio (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 4 against the Rockets on Sunday, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz were hopeful that Rubio could make his first appearance of the series Sunday, but after testing everything out during shootaround, he was downgraded to out. This will mark Rubio's fourth straight absence and it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to return in time for Game 5 on Tuesday. Look for Royce O'Neal to start once again after averaging 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 28.3 minutes over the last three games.