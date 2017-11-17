Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Ruled out Friday

Rubio (Achilles) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

A sore Achilles will keep the veteran out of action Friday, marking his first absence of the season. The Jazz are considering Rubio day-to-day, but considering they're in action again Saturday, it's very possible Rubio could miss another contest. In his absence Friday, expect Donovan Mitchell to take on an even larger playmaking burden, while little-used guard Raul Neto could see a bump in minutes.