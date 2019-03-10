Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Ruled out Monday
Rubio (hip) will not play Monday against the Thunder.
While Rubio was able to go through parts of practice Sunday, he'll ultimately miss a second straight game due to a sore hip. Raul Neto (hamstring) has also been ruled out, but the Jazz are expecting to get Dante Exum (ankle) back.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Goes through parts of practice•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Ruled out vs. Memphis•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Doubtful Friday vs. Grizz•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: One point shy of double-double•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Plays just 20 minutes in return•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Available for Saturday's game•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...