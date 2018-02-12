Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Ruled out Sunday

Rubio (hip) will not play in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Kyle Good of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Rubio was forced out of Friday's game against the Hornets after just 21 minutes due to hip soreness, and the injury will cost him at least one contest. But, with the Jazz having a quick turnaround and another game Monday against the Spurs, the point guard could be on track to miss two contests. In his absence, Donovan Mitchell will likely take over as the starting point guard with both Alex Burks and Raul Neto in line to see extended minutes in the backcourt.