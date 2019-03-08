Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Ruled out vs. Memphis

Rubio (hip) is out Friday against the Grizzlies, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

With Rubio out of the fold, a change will have to be made to the starting five. The most likely scenario is Donovan Mitchell sliding down to point guard and seeing increased usage along with Joe Ingles. Royce O'Neale and Kyle Korver could get more minutes.

