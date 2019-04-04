Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Ruled out Wednesday

Rubio won't play in Wednesday's game against the Suns due to tightness in his right hamstring.

It's unclear when the injury popped up for Rubio, who was a late scratch Wednesday. The injury doesn't appear to be too serious, and with just five games remaining before the playoffs, it's reasonable to think that the move may have more to do with finding rest for Rubio. Royce O'Neale is slated to get the start in place of Rubio, with Donovan Mitchell taking over point guard duties.