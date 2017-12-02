Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scoreless over 27 minutes in win
Rubio was scoreless (0-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT) over 27 minutes in Friday's 114-108 win over the Pelicans but did haul in seven rebounds, dish out four assists and record a block.
Despite coming up empty in the scoring column for the first time this season, Rubio salvaged his night to an extent with his best rebound total since Nov. 11, as well as a quartet of dimes. His offensive production is subject to the occasional unexpected downturn, but the 27-year-old is boasting career highs in field goals (4.0), shot attempts (10.4) and points (12.5) over his first 22 games in a Jazz uniform.
