Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 12 points in 14 minutes
Rubio supplied 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 14 minutes during Monday's 109-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Rubio missed the last six games with a strained hamstring and operated in a reserve role in his return to the lineup. Donovan Mitchell seemed to hit his stride while Rubio was sidelined, scoring 30-plus points in three of those six tilts while scoring 28 twice and 24 in 26 minutes during Friday's blowout win over the Cavaliers. Mitchell had scored at least 30 points only four times this season prior to this recent stretch of games, and he appears to be benefitting from the improved offensive spacing minus Rubio. Nevertheless, it's entirely possible Rubio will re-join the starting lineup soon and that Mitchell will continue to cook alongside him.
