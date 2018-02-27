Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 14 points in loss

Rubio had 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 96-85 loss to the Rockets.

Rubio continues to work his way back from a hip injury, playing 26 minutes in the loss Monday. He had been hot prior to going down with the injury and it has been slow going since his return. This was his highest point total since coming back and with the Jazz fighting for a playoff berth, he is assured of opportunities to put up value down the stretch.