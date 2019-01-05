Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 15 in win
Rubio posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 24 minutes during Friday's win over the Cavaliers.
Rubio shot the ball much better than his previous two games where he was a combined 7-for-27 from the field. The veteran point guard has always struggled shooting the ball, and is hitting just 39.1 percent of his look on the year. That said, he still provides enough with his production in other categories to be worth a roster spot in standard leagues.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...