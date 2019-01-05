Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 15 in win

Rubio posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 24 minutes during Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

Rubio shot the ball much better than his previous two games where he was a combined 7-for-27 from the field. The veteran point guard has always struggled shooting the ball, and is hitting just 39.1 percent of his look on the year. That said, he still provides enough with his production in other categories to be worth a roster spot in standard leagues.