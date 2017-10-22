Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 16 in Saturday's win

Rubio scored 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 win over the Thunder.

The 27-year-old Spaniard failed to dish 10 assists for the first time in three games to begin his tenure with the Jazz, but Rubio was still plenty productive. He's taken on a little more of the scoring load so far for a Utah lineup that doesn't have a go-to primary option, but otherwise his numbers are right in line with the usual output he generated in Minnesota.