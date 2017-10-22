Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 16 in Saturday's win
Rubio scored 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 win over the Thunder.
The 27-year-old Spaniard failed to dish 10 assists for the first time in three games to begin his tenure with the Jazz, but Rubio was still plenty productive. He's taken on a little more of the scoring load so far for a Utah lineup that doesn't have a go-to primary option, but otherwise his numbers are right in line with the usual output he generated in Minnesota.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Dishes 10 assists again Friday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Drops 10 dimes in victory•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Another strong offensive showing Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Uncharacteristically hot from field Monday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Stronger offensive effort Friday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Hands out four assists Monday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....