Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 20 points in victory
Rubio produced 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 98-86 victory over the Celtics.
Rubio had just his third 20 point game of the season Saturday but also tied his season-low with two assists. Rubio's scoring has been inconsistent, as is normally the case, but he has managed to lift his assist numbers from last season. He has also recorded multiple steals in six games, providing him with some nice overall value.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Quiet in loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores seven points in Monday's win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Good to go Monday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Expected to play Monday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Shoots the ball well in Friday's victory•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Hands out 12 assists in Wednesday's victory•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.