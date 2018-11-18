Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 20 points in victory

Rubio produced 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 98-86 victory over the Celtics.

Rubio had just his third 20 point game of the season Saturday but also tied his season-low with two assists. Rubio's scoring has been inconsistent, as is normally the case, but he has managed to lift his assist numbers from last season. He has also recorded multiple steals in six games, providing him with some nice overall value.