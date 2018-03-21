Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 23 points in Tuesday's loss
Rubio recorded 23 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 99-94 loss to the Hawks.
Rubio was dialed in from a shooting perspective, but he did uncharacteristically finish with more turnovers (four) than dimes. He had made just 10-of-33 from the field over the previous three games, so this was a good bounce back performance for Rubio. Thursday's matchup with the lowly Mavericks represents an excellent opportunity for Rubio and company to pile up the stats.
