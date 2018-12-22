Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 24 points in Friday's win

Rubio produced 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-4 3Pt), eight assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 120-90 win over the Trail Blazers.

Rubio poured in 20-plus points for the eighth time this season, and for the third time in 10 December matchups. He has handed out 18 dimes over the last two tilts, and bounced back from an ugly 0-for-8 shooting performance in Wednesday's win over the Warriors to deliver one of his best all-around showings of the campaign.