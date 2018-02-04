Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 34 points in 35 minutes
Rubio registered 34 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds and nine assists 35 minutes Saturday in Utah's win over San Antonio.
The Jazz won their fifth straight game with Rubio and his career-high scoring performance leading the way. He fell one assist short of the double-double for the second straight game. Rubio is accruing a smaller chunk of playing time than he's accustomed too in the past, but he has proven to be an effective piece for the Jazz thus far.
