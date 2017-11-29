Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores in double digits again Tuesday
Rubio supplied 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 106-77 win over the Nuggets.
The 27-year-old point guard has now posted four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, a feat he's accomplished on the strength of 51.4 percent shooting (18-for-35) during that stretch. Rubio has multiple three-pointers in three of those contests as well, and his uptick in scoring has helped offset a slight drop in his typically strong assist numbers. Factoring in Tuesday's line, Rubio is averaging a modest 3.8 dimes in 13 November contests, a steep decline from the 7.3 he averaged over the first seven games of the season in October.
