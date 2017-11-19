Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores only nine points in return
Rubio finished with just nine points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes during Saturday's 125-85 victory over Orlando.
Rubio returned from a one-game absence due to a minor Achilles issue, and played just 16 minutes. This was due in part to the nature of the scoreline, and is probably not the best gauge of his health for owners. He has not been shooting the ball well over the last two weeks, and this continued against the Magic. Owners will be hoping he can turn it around when the Jazz face the surging Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
