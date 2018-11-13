Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores seven points in Monday's win

Rubio recorded seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 96-88 win over the Grizzlies.

Rubio was listed as probable due to back spasms, and gave it a go as expected. He may not have felt fully healthy, though he did foul out, so he certainly wasn't shying away from contact. His jumper has regressed here to start 2018-19 campaign after posting his best field goal and three-point shooting percentages last season. However, while this contest offers little proof, Rubio has regained his swagger in the assist department after posting a career low average in that category last year.