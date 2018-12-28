Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scuffles badly with shot

Rubio mustered just five points (1-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in the Jazz's 114-97 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

Rubio slogged through his third atrocious shooting night over the last seven games, leading a vastly disappointing final line. The veteran point guard had produced between 12 and 24 points over the prior three games while shooting 45.5 percent or better, so Thursday's downturn was particularly surprising. Rubio is still profiling as a much better offensive player than earlier in his career for the second straight season, but his 40 percent shooting leads to some inconsistency on the offensive end.