Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Sees limited minutes again Tuesday
Rubio finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 119-79 victory over Golden State.
Rubio saw limited minutes again Tuesday, likely due to the nature of the scoreline. The Jazz travel to Portland tomorrow for a matchup to decide the third and fourth seeding, meaning Rubio could return to his normal allotment of playing time unless of course, they decide to rest him leading into the playoffs.
