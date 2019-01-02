Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Shoots poorly in return
Rubio (back) started at point guard Tuesday and finished with 14 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one block across 31 minutes in the Jazz's 122-116 loss to the Raptors.
It was a rough night from the field for Rubio, but his fantasy managers were likely just happy to see him play a normal minutes load and deliver quality counting-stats production in his return from a one-game absence. Assuming he endured no setbacks coming out of the game, Rubio should be well rested ahead of a favorable matchup Friday against the lowly Cavaliers.
More News
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...