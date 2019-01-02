Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Shoots poorly in return

Rubio (back) started at point guard Tuesday and finished with 14 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one block across 31 minutes in the Jazz's 122-116 loss to the Raptors.

It was a rough night from the field for Rubio, but his fantasy managers were likely just happy to see him play a normal minutes load and deliver quality counting-stats production in his return from a one-game absence. Assuming he endured no setbacks coming out of the game, Rubio should be well rested ahead of a favorable matchup Friday against the lowly Cavaliers.