Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Shoots the ball well in Friday's victory
Rubio had 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, and six rebounds in 37 minutes during Friday's 123-115 victory over Boston.
Rubio backed up Wednesday's double-double with another solid performance Friday. After his customary slow period, Rubio is starting to trend in the right direction. He has now handed out a combined 45 assists across his last five games while also chipping in nine steals in that time. If he was dropped in your league and you managed to grab him, pat yourself on the back and keep your fingers crossed at the same time.
