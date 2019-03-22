Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Shoots well in loss
Rubio produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes Thursday in the Jazz's 117-114 loss to the Hawks.
After failing to score more than nine points in any of his first five games of March while shooting an appalling 19 percent from the field, Rubio is finally beginning to show some improvement. He's still only converted at a 40.6 percent clip over his last four outings, but he's made up for the lackluster shooting by averaging eight dimes and two steals per game over that stretch.
