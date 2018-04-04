Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Shot continues to fall Tuesday

Rubio finished with 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists and six rebounds across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 117-110 victory over the Lakers.

Rubio continued to shoot the ball well, leading the team in scoring for the second consecutive game with 31 points. He has also connected on a combined nine triples over that period and seems to be hitting form at just the right time for his owners. The Jazz now holds down the fourth seed in the West and will face the Clippers on Thursday in what is also a must-win game.