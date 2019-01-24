Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Solid in return to first unit
Rubio finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 24 minutes in the Jazz's 114-108 win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Rubio's minutes remained capped against the Nuggets, but he made very good use of his return to the first unit with sharp work as both a scorer and facilitator. The veteran point guard has impressively drained nine of 16 attempts in his two games since returning from a six-game absence due to a hamstring issue, and the 10-minute bump in playing time he saw Wednesday from his first game back is certainly encouraging for fantasy owners.
