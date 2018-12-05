Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Sprains finger, returns
Rubio sprained his right index finger during Tuesday's game against the Spurs. After a visit to the locker room, he's been deemed able to return.
Rubio will play through his sprained finger Tuesday. There's a chance the situation affects his availability for Thursday's game against the Rockets, but it's a positive sign that he's shaken it off for the time being.
