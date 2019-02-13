Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Steps up activity on offense

Rubio finished with 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes Tuesday in the Jazz's 115-108 loss to the Warriors.

Though Rubio typically fills more of a facilitator role on offense for the Jazz, he was surprisingly proactive in gunning for his own shots, finishing only second on the team to backcourt mate Donovan Mitchell (29) in field-goal attempts. Since missing five straight games in January with a hamstring injury, Rubio has flown under the radar as a strong fantasy producer. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 13.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 three-pointers while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor.