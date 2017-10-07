Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Stronger offensive effort Friday

Rubio posted 11 points (2-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason win over the Suns.

Rubio wasn't exactly sharp from the field, but he boosted his final scoring line with a pair of made three-pointers and six visits to the charity stripe. The pair of baskets were actually the first he'd tallied over the first three exhibitions, as Rubio entered Friday's contest having gone 0-for-7 in the Jazz's first two preseason tilts. Despite recording a sole assist Friday, he'd already flashed his strong ball distribution skills -- arguably the best part of his overall skill set -- by dishing out nine dimes in the first two contests. As he did during his first six seasons in Minnesota, Rubio is expected to serve as a facilitator first and foremost this season, although the appreciable improvement he demonstrated as a shooter last season (career-high yet still subpar 40.2 percent success rate) could prove to be more than just an outlier.