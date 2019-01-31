Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Struggles with shot in loss
Rubio generated 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in the Jazz's 132-105 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Rubio's spotty shooting led to a serviceable but relatively pedestrian point total overall. The veteran point guard has now interspersed a pair of sub-30-percent shooting efforts among a trio of contests with at least a 50.0 percent success rate over his last five games overall. Despite the occasional struggles, Rubio is still serving as a solid source of points and assists. Wednesday's production pushed his season averages to 12.8 points and 6.1 dimes across 45 games, with his scoring figure serving as the second highest of his career.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...