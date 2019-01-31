Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Struggles with shot in loss

Rubio generated 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in the Jazz's 132-105 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Rubio's spotty shooting led to a serviceable but relatively pedestrian point total overall. The veteran point guard has now interspersed a pair of sub-30-percent shooting efforts among a trio of contests with at least a 50.0 percent success rate over his last five games overall. Despite the occasional struggles, Rubio is still serving as a solid source of points and assists. Wednesday's production pushed his season averages to 12.8 points and 6.1 dimes across 45 games, with his scoring figure serving as the second highest of his career.