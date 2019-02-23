Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Struggles with turnovers in loss
Rubio delivered 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals across 41 minutes in the Jazz's 148-147 double overtime loss to the Thunder on Friday.
The veteran point guard was also guilty of a game-high eight turnovers, somewhat sullying his otherwise impressive line. Rubio took the fewest shot attempts on the Jazz's first unit for the night, but his accuracy from three-point range helped him to a solid point total overall. The 28-year-old has been solid thus far in February, as he's now posted five double-digit scoring efforts in six games while dishing out six assists in four straight. Rubio's recent contributions on the boards have been an added bonus, as he's brought in five or more rebounds in four of his last five contests.
