Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Struggling since return to action
Rubio, who provided seven points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 win over the Mavericks, is averaging 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 24.5 minutes in two games since returning from a hip injury.
Rubio had missed the last three games before the All-Star break with a hip issue, but the extended layoff had apparently been enough to get him back on the floor. He was limited to 20 minutes in his Friday return, but he saw a nice bump of nine minutes just 24 hours later against the Mavericks. His shot remained rusty, however, leading to a second consecutive modest line. Despite the temporary downturn, Rubio has rewarded fantasy owners this season with some unprecedented offense, as he came into Saturday averaging a career-best 12.1 points on a career-high 10.3 shot attempts per game.
