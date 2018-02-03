Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Stuffs stat sheet again Friday

Rubio mustered 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in Friday's 129-97 win over the Suns.

The veteran point guard has now scored in double digits in six of the last seven contests, making it one of his better multi-game stretches of the season. Rubio has also surprisingly been effective on the glass, as he's hauled in at least five rebounds in five of those games. Factoring in his typically solid assist totals, the 27-year-old currently serves as one of the best all-around producers on the Jazz's first unit.