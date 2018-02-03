Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Stuffs stat sheet again Friday
Rubio mustered 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in Friday's 129-97 win over the Suns.
The veteran point guard has now scored in double digits in six of the last seven contests, making it one of his better multi-game stretches of the season. Rubio has also surprisingly been effective on the glass, as he's hauled in at least five rebounds in five of those games. Factoring in his typically solid assist totals, the 27-year-old currently serves as one of the best all-around producers on the Jazz's first unit.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles in blowout win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Posts all-around stat line Friday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Fills out stat sheet in loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Flirts with triple-double Saturday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Musters two points in loss•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.