Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Team-high scoring in Game 2 loss
Rubio supplied 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and four steals across 32 minutes during the Jazz's 118-98 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.
Rubio had the tough task of trying to defend James Harden for much of the night, a job at which he was unsuccessful the majority of the time. However, the veteran point guard's efforts on the other end of the floor were much more fruitful, as his scoring total led the Jazz's first unit during the loss. Rubio has been solid across the stat sheet to open the series, as he's averaging 16.0 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals across 32.0 minutes over the first two games against the Rockets.
