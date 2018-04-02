Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Team-high scoring total in win
Rubio (hamstring) totaled 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 win over the Timberwolves.
Rubio was originally a game-time decision, but he ended up pacing the Jazz in scoring on the night when all was said and done. The 27-year-old bounced back nicely after logging just a 28.6 percent success rate from the floor against the Celtics last Wednesday, and he's now eclipsed the 20-point mark in four of the last six games. While he still offers plenty in both rebounds and assists, Rubio's scoring is undeniably the most improved aspect of his game this season, even as it's been accompanied by a notable drop-off in assists.
