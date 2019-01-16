Jazz's Ricky Rubio: To be re-evaluated in one week

Rubio (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in one week, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Rubio has been sidelined since straining his right hamstring Jan. 7 in Milwaukee, and he'll be out at least one more week. In the meantime, Donovan Mitchell may continue starting at point guard, though that could be affected by Raul Neto's (groin) availability.

More News
Our Latest Stories