Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Triple-doubles in Game 3 win

Rubio managed 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during Utah's 115-102 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Rubio drastically outshined counterpart Russell Westbrook on the night, providing a spectacular triple-double effort while pacing the Jazz in both scoring and assists. The seven-year veteran now has back-to-back 20-point efforts, although Saturday marked his first game of the series with 50.0 percent shooting. Rubio will look to replicate the effort when Utah attempts to take a 3-1 series lead in Monday's Game 4.