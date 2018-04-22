Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Triple-doubles in Game 3 win
Rubio managed 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during Utah's 115-102 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Rubio drastically outshined counterpart Russell Westbrook on the night, providing a spectacular triple-double effort while pacing the Jazz in both scoring and assists. The seven-year veteran now has back-to-back 20-point efforts, although Saturday marked his first game of the series with 50.0 percent shooting. Rubio will look to replicate the effort when Utah attempts to take a 3-1 series lead in Monday's Game 4.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Posts well-rounded line in win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Gets four steals Sunday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Co-leads team in scoring Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Sees limited minutes again Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Plays first half in Sunday's win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Intends to play Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....