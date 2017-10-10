Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Uncharacteristically hot from field Monday
Rubio totaled 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three steals across 15 minutes in Monday's 120-102 preseason win over the Suns.
You likely couldn't draw up a more unlikely stat line for the typically assist-dependent Rubio, who seemingly channeled his inner Stephen Curry with Monday's effort. Rubio was on fire from the field and encouragingly aggressive with the ball in his hands for the second straight exhibition. The 26-year-old has now put together back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts and is generating cautious optimism that he may be able to provide some of the offensive juice that the Jazz will desperately need this coming season.
