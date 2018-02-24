Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Under minutes restriction Friday

Rubio (hip) will be under an unspecified minutes restriction for Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Rubio missed the team's last three tilts prior to the All-Star break, but the extra time off apparently did him some good. That said, coach Quin Snyder is opting to ease him back into the rotation by limiting his workload. With Raul Neto (ankle) out, Alec Burks is a strong candidate to see an uptick in run.