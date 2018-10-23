Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Uninspiring effort Monday

Rubio contributed just six points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 92-84 loss to the Grizzlies.

Rubio had a shocker Monday, going 1-of-8 from the field on his way to just six points. As seems to be standard for Rubio, his start to the season has been far from spectacular. He will normally be better than this but is certainly not the player he was just two seasons ago. He remains a nice source of assists and steals but scoring seems to be about as inconsistent as any player in the league. Look for him to find some offensive rhythm come February.