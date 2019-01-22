Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Will be true game-time decision

Rubio (hamstring) remains questionable and will determine his availability after pregame warmups for Monday's contest against Portland, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Rubio has missed six straight matchups with a hamstring strain, although he could return to the court if the injury checks out during the pregame. It's unclear if he'd been inserted into the starting lineup in his first game back after missing considerable time.

