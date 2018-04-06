Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Will not return Thursday

Rubio is dealing with left hamstring soreness and will not return to Thursday's game against Clippers.

Before exiting the game, Rubio recorded nine points, two rebounds and two assists across eight minutes. Look for more updates on his status to come ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Lakers. In the meantime, Dante Exum and Donovan Mitchell could both see increased action at point guard.

