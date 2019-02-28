Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Will not return Wednesday

Rubio will not return to Wednesday's game against the Clippers after leaving with left hamstring tightness, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

The severity of Rubio's injury is unknown at this time, however more information should come out following Wednesday's game. At this time, Rubio should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets. If he is to miss more time, Raul Neto would likely see increased playing time.