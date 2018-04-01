Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Will play against Timberwolves

Rubio (hamstring) will play and be in the starting lineup for Sunday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Rubio missed Friday's game against Memphis with left hamstring soreness, but will return to action in a very important game for both the Jazz and Timberwolves with playoff seeding on the line. Look for Royce O'Neal to shift back to the bench with Rubio returning.