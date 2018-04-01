Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Will play against Timberwolves
Rubio (hamstring) will play and be in the starting lineup for Sunday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Rubio missed Friday's game against Memphis with left hamstring soreness, but will return to action in a very important game for both the Jazz and Timberwolves with playoff seeding on the line. Look for Royce O'Neal to shift back to the bench with Rubio returning.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable Sunday vs. Minnesota•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Late scratch Friday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Collects nine assists in loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Plays the thief with five steals in win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 23 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...