Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Will play and start Saturday
Rubio (Achilles) has been cleared to play during Saturday's game against the Magic and will draw the start at point guard, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Rubio missed the first end of a back-to-back set Friday against the Nets while nursing a sore Achilles. He's apparently feeling better, however, and will resume his normal role Saturday against the Magic. As a result of his return, Raul Neto is the candidate most likely to see his minutes decrease.
